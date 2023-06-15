Nations League: Croatia dreams of the first big title

Status: 06/15/2023 12:02 p.m

Croatia without Modric is as unimaginable as Paris without the Eiffel Tower, London without Big Ben or Rotterdam without a port. The real star shines again in the Nations League. Now he wants the title.

At the end of the interview, the reporter from Dutch television asked again in detail. The journalist asked Croatia’s football star Luka Modric with a laugh whether he could see his ID.

He just couldn’t believe that he was really 37 years old. “I’ll get him right away,” said Real Madrid’s midfield magician with a smile and then let himself be celebrated again by the approximately 15,000 Croatian supporters in Rotterdam’s De Kuip.

Luka Modric is and remains a phenomenon. The 37-year-old was already in the squad at the 2006 World Cup, back then alongside current Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac. Twelve years later he led the golden generation of Croatians to second place in the World Cup in Russia, and four years later Modric finished third with Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.

Even Ronald Koeman got enthusiastic

For 17 years now, the 1.72 meter short whirlwind has been setting the pace in the midfield of the Croatians. And anyone who saw the five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid play the Croatians 4-2 in the Nations League semifinals against hosts Netherlands on Wednesday evening cannot imagine that a Croatian national team will ever play without Luka Modric.

Modric had started slowly in high summer temperatures, but after a mixed first half, he increasingly seized the scepter and in the end once again led his Croatians to the final with an outstanding performance. He cleverly got the important penalty before the 1-1 by Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric, he prepared the 3-2 by Bruno Petkovic at the beginning of extra time, and then four minutes before the end he set the penalty himself for the final point.

When coach Zlatko Dalic replaced the indefatigable Modric a little later, it wasn’t just the enthusiastic Croatian supporters who completely freaked out. The rest of the stadium also stood up and gave an ovation. Even Oranje coach Ronald Koeman went into raptures after the footballing highlight. “Just one word: tremendous,” said Koeman. “Even if it’s an opponent’s player, I can’t help but say I can enjoy a player like that, too,” said Koeman. “He plays so smart.”

“We are not finished yet”

Modric was rightly voted player of the game after the thrilling game. He accepted the trophy with a smile, but he is far from satisfied with the trophy. After many unsuccessful attempts in the past, the midfield strategist finally wants to win a title with Croatia. “It would be great if he rewarded himself with gold,” said Croatia coach Dalic.

“We’re not done yet,” said Modric after the game, looking ahead to Sunday’s final. That should also apply to his career. There are growing signs that Modric will be at Real for another year instead of ending his career somewhere in Saudi Arabia. And the European Championship in Germany next year is not out of the question either. Where he played his first major tournament in 2006, things would then come full circle. But Modric is not wasting any thought on that. “It’s all about my personal future here, but my focus is on winning the title here.”