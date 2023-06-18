Nations League, Croatia-Spain on Sunday at 20:45 – Football

Croatia is hunting for the first trophy in its history, Spain was looking for revenge a decade after its golden age: tomorrow in Rotterdam the final of the third Nations League is staged between two teams that promise entertainment. On the other hand, the precedents speak for themselves, the goals have never been missed. In the round of 16 of Euro-2020, “Roja” won after extra time after the Croatians had come back from 3-1 to 3-3 in the last five minutes of added time.

“People love games that finish 8-7, but the coaches don’t – retorted the Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente -. We prefer more controlled, less crazy games.” From this match played in Copenhagen just under two years ago, only three starters remain in the Spanish formation (Unai Simon, Alvaro Morata and Aymeric Laporte) and three substitutes. Croatia retained five of their then-starters, including the formidable midfield trio Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic.

“We finished second and third, and I’m sure we’ll find the energy to get what we are missing, a trophy. But as opponents we will have Spain, nobody is a real favorite against them and even if they have many new and young, they all play for big teams,” explains Ivan Perisic. Alongside captain Luka Modric, former Nerazzurri team-mate Marcelo Brozovic and defender Domagoj Vida, Perisic finished second at the 2018 World Cup and third in Qatar. “We have been the fulcrum of this team for a long time, we have played together for almost ten years – underlined the Tottenham player – and we have always improved. We play great football, modern, something that I like and that we all like” .

Coach Zlatko Dalic does not see a favorite between the two finalists “they are 50-50” but stressed that the victory would be a just reward for celebrating Croatia’s golden era. “It would crown the success of the entire generation , because the Croatian team has become a football superpower,” he said. I’m happy that we have great players playing in Europe, in big leagues, but also that we have a great Croatian tournament.” In his opinion, the confirmation also comes from the presence of thousands of fans in Rotterdam: “Bringing 25,000 Croatians here means that We’re a really good team.”

If Croatia dreams of the first title, Spain wants to “find the place that fits them”, explains de la Fuente. The memory is still fresh of the time when La Roja dominated the world, winning the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup in quick succession. in Euro 2024 qualifying. “Obviously it’s the titles that offer recognition,” he explains, stressing that he remained “quiet” in the storm. “I only care about what I can control, and I can’t control the critics.” “It would be very important to win after all this time – added Rodri – to bring Spain back to the top, and also to create a culture of victory for future tournaments. We have a unique opportunity.”