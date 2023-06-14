Home » Nations League: Croatia wins first final ticket
Croatia became the first team to reach the UEFA Nations League final on Wednesday. The team coached by Zlatko Dalic celebrated a 4-2 victory after extra time in the semi-finals in Rotterdam against the hosts Netherlands, after trailing 1-0 at half-time and conceding a last-minute goal, ending the dream of a home triumph for “Elftal”. .

After a balanced start, Ronald Koeman’s team took the lead with a shot into the corner by Donyell Malen (34′). After the break, striker Cody Gakpo brought down Croatia’s veteran star Luka Modric in the penalty area, and Andrej Kramaric converted the penalty (55′).

The Croatians, opponents of Austria in the group phase, kept the pressure on and after a cross from the left, Mario Pasalic also turned it into the corner (72′). In the end “Oranje” threw everything forward and was rewarded with a “Joker” goal by Noa Lang in the 96th minute.

Reuters/Piroschka Of The Kite

A shot at luck: Bruno Petkovic scored the decisive 3:2 in extra time

However, Croatia struck back in extra time: Bruno Petkovic scored first from distance (98′), Modric made the final point with a penalty (116′). The final opponent will be determined on Thursday (8.45 p.m.) in Enschede between Italy and Spain, the final will take place on Sunday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) in Rotterdam.

