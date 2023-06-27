Nations League final: Spain wins title against Croatia

Status: 06/19/2023 00:36

Spain won the third edition of the Nations League against Croatia. Italy had previously won the small final.

The much younger Spain national football team beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties in the final of the Nations League on Sunday (June 18th, 2023) – and snatched the first title from under the nose of the “golden generation” around Luka Modric. After 90 minutes and the subsequent extra time, it was 0-0.

Dani Carvajal secured Spain’s first tournament victory since the 2012 European Championship from the spot in the atmospheric “away game” in Rotterdam. Croatia’s Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic had previously blundered their penalties. In Spain, Aymeric Laporte missed.

A song for Modric

After silver and bronze at the last two World Cups, Modric is denied the crowning glory of his national team career.

It got emotional after just ten minutes when the more than 30,000 Croatian fans started singing a song for Modric. They wanted to convince their star not to end his career in the national team.

The 37-year-old initially only aimed for the final round of the Nations League. However, the game couldn’t keep up with the great atmosphere at Stadion De Kuip and goalscoring was rare.

Superior Spaniards

Under the eyes of Bundesliga referee Felix Zwayer, both teams neutralized each other for long stretches. The strong one-on-one Croatians, who beat the Netherlands 4-2 after extra time in the semi-finals, left Spain little room to combine. The Iberians had more of the game but didn’t score.

Italy secures third place

Final Four hosts Netherlands had previously gone empty-handed: In the match for third place in the Nations League in Enschede, Italy beat “Oranje” 3-2 (2-0).

Federico Dimarco (6th minute), Davide Frattesi (20th) and Federico Chiesa (73rd) scored the goals for coach Roberto Mancini’s team in a game that was very entertaining, especially in the second half secured third place in this competition.

Steven Bergwijn (68′) and Georginio Wijnaldum (90′) made two short cuts for the hosts, who lost 4-2 to Croatia in the semifinals after extra time. Italy lost 2-1 to Spain.

