Nations League Finals 2023, the schedule of matches and the participating teams

The big international football is back on Sky and streaming on NOW. Back to the field for the semifinals Nations League, with the live coverage of the two matches that will define the final of the European competition. This evening, Wednesday June 14, at 20.45 in the field Holland-Croatia are Sky Sport Summer (canale 201), Sky Sport Football, streaming on NOW and free-to-air on TV8. Thursday it’s up to the Azzurri by Roberto Mancini, engaged against the Spain. At the stadium De Grolsch Veste in Enschede kick-off at 20.45 are Sky Sport Summer (canale 201), Sky Sport Football e in streaming su NOW.

Where the finals are played

The final of the 2022/23 Nations League will take place in the Netherlands: the semi-finals in Rotterdam on 14 June and Enschede on 15 June. The final in Rotterdam and the third-place match in Enschede will both take place on June 18th.