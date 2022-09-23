Home Sports Nations League: France beats Austria
Nations League: France beats Austria

On September 22, the French team players celebrated a goal.Xinhua News Agency/Faxin

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 UEFA National Football League A-League group stage, France beat Austria 2-0 at home.

On September 22, French team player Giroud (right) celebrated with teammate Mbappe after scoring a goal.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On September 22, French team player Mbappe (front left) dribbled the ball to attack.Xinhua News Agency/Faxin

On September 22, French team player Mbappe was in the game.Xinhua News Agency/Faxin

On September 22, the French team player Giroud celebrated a goal.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On September 22, French team player Mbappe was in the game.Xinhua News Agency/Faxin

On September 22, French team player Giroud (left) competed with Austrian team player Alaba.Xinhua/Reuters

On September 22, the French team player Giroud (rear) competed with the Austrian team player Linhardt.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

