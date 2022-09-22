After a silent first half, in the second half France beat Austria 2-0 thanks to goals from Mbappé and Giroud. For the AC Milan striker it is the 49th goal with the transalpine shirt, two points behind Henry who is the all-time top scorer. Kevin De Bruyne draws football (assists and goals) in Belgium’s victory over Wales, while yet another great goal by Eriksen is not enough for Denmark to avoid being defeated on the field of Croatia (2-1). All simple for the Netherlands who win 2-0 in Poland. Koopmeiners comes out on a stretcher after a few minutes for a blow to the head, finds minutes in Szczesny legs.