Nations League: German volleyball players also lose against the Netherlands

Sports

Status: 09.06.2023 6:55 p.m

The German volleyball men also lost their second game in the Nations League. Coach Michal Winiarski’s team lost 3-0 (20:25, 31:33, 21:25) to the Netherlands in Ottawa, Canada.

The most successful German attacker was Moritz Reichert with twelve points. The DVV team also lost the first game against Brazil. Germany will continue against world champions Italy on Saturday, followed by hosts Canada on Monday night.

In the games of volleyball Nations League points are awarded for the world rankings, which in the end can be decisive for the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. The German men would probably have to make up a few places for that.

The top 16 teams in the world for men and women play against each other in the Nations League at different venues over six weeks. After twelve games per team, the eight best teams advance to the final round. After the games in Ottawa, the German men will play in Rotterdam (Netherlands) and then in Anaheim (USA).

