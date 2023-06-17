Home » Nations League: German volleyball players lose against Brazil
Status: 06/17/2023 10:32 p.m

The German volleyball players suffered their second defeat in the Nations League against the big favorites Brazil.

Coach Vital Heynen’s team lost on Saturday (June 17th, 2023) in Brasilia against the hosts 1:3 (22:25, 18:25, 25:22, 17:25). The German team now has five wins from seven games. The most successful attacker was Emilia Weske with 28 points.

Points for Olympic qualification

In the games of the Volleyball Nations League, points are awarded for the world rankings, which can ultimately be decisive for the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. The top 16 teams in the world for men and women play against each other in the Nations League at different venues over six weeks.

volleyball players now against South Korea

After twelve games per team, the eight best teams advance to the final round. The next opponent of the DVV-Frauen is South Korea on Sunday at 22:30 CEST.

