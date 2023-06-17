Nations League: German volleyball players narrowly beat Japan

As of: 06/16/2023 9:22 p.m

The German volleyball women celebrated their next success in a hard-fought game in the Nations League. Coach Vital Heynen’s team won against Japan 3:2 (25:23, 14:25, 25:22, 20:25, 15:8) in Brasilia on Friday.

The German team has now won five of the first six games. The most successful attacker of the Germans was once again Hanna Orthmann with 24 points.

In the games of the Volleyball Nations League, points are awarded for the world rankings, which can ultimately be decisive for the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. Japan was a few places ahead of Germany before the game.

DVV-Frauen against Brazil on Saturday

The top 16 teams in the world for men and women play against each other in the Nations League at different venues over six weeks. After twelve games per team, the eight best teams advance to the final round. The next opponent of the DVV women is on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. German time the world number one Brazil.