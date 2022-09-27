Minimum are 6 and a half million. But it can also reach 10 and a half million. Not who knows what, but these days, and without the prospect of a rich World Cup, they are not figures to be despised. Let’s talk about the Nations League awards. The first place in the group is worth 4.5 million (2.25 of participation and 2.25 of first place). Now target Final Four. The prize pool of the final phase this: winning 6.5 million; second 4.5; third 3.5; fourth 2. And therefore: 6.5 million, the minimum for those who arrive last in June, is already to be considered in the federal coffers. Each extra step is worth millions more. Lifting the trophy on June 18 would mean a total of 10.5 million.