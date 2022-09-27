Home Sports Nations League, Italy: 6.5 million already in the federal coffers
Nations League, Italy: 6.5 million already in the federal coffers

Nations League, Italy: 6.5 million already in the federal coffers

The best collection is missing, that of the World Cup: qualifying guaranteed about 12 million

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

Minimum are 6 and a half million. But it can also reach 10 and a half million. Not who knows what, but these days, and without the prospect of a rich World Cup, they are not figures to be despised. Let’s talk about the Nations League awards. The first place in the group is worth 4.5 million (2.25 of participation and 2.25 of first place). Now target Final Four. The prize pool of the final phase this: winning 6.5 million; second 4.5; third 3.5; fourth 2. And therefore: 6.5 million, the minimum for those who arrive last in June, is already to be considered in the federal coffers. Each extra step is worth millions more. Lifting the trophy on June 18 would mean a total of 10.5 million.

Nothing worldwide

Whatever the figure, it will be added to the 28.5 million collected for the success of the European Championship in 2021. Unfortunately, the best collection, that of the World Cup, is missing: qualifying guaranteed about 12 million, going forward it would reach a maximum of about 45 millions (depending on the exchange rates with the euro, the prizes are in dollars).

September 27, 2022 (change September 27, 2022 | 18:16)

