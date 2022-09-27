Home Sports Nations League: Italy, Croatia and Holland in the Final Four
Nations League: Italy, Croatia and Holland in the Final Four

The Braga “playoff” will complete the quartet of semifinalists who will compete in nine months in the Netherlands

Italy is the third qualified to the Nations League Final Four and goes to join Croatia and the Netherlands who had already removed the pass for the final phase. The fourth team that will compete for the trophy will come out tomorrow from the match between Portugal and Spain in Braga. The Portuguese lead the group with 10 points and can also count on a draw, the Spaniards (8 points) have no other result than the victory. The Final Four will take place from 14 to 18 June 2023 in the Netherlands. The winner will succeed France who had won the trophy last year at San Siro.

September 26, 2022 (change September 26, 2022 | 22:54)

