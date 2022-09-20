“We are not worried, there is a desire to do well, get involved and express themselves at their best. The next two races are important, we have to get there in the best way, especially from a physical point of view”. Giacomo Raspadori, Napoli striker fresh from the beautiful victory on Sunday evening at San Siro against Milan that launched Spalletti’s team at the top of the standings, faces the double engagement in blue against England and Hungary for the qualification to the semifinals with optimism and serenity of Nations League.

He tells it from the training camp in Coverciano: “Starting again from those who have been here for the longest time is the right thing, you need to find enthusiasm, and work is the only way to do something great – he added – Failure to qualify for the World Cup? It’s a difficult period as the previous months were, but we have to react and go beyond, trying to get back to that enthusiasm and that desire to do well that was previously there “.