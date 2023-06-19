Home » Nations League: Italy with the trio Gnonto, Retegui and Raspadori – Calcio
Nations League: Italy with the trio Gnonto, Retegui and Raspadori – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 18 – There are Gnonto, Retegui and Raspadori as starters in attack in Italy which will soon challenge the Netherlands for the finals of the Nations League, in Enschede. In midfield, coach Roberto Mancini has chosen Verratti together with Cristante and Frattesi, while Toloi, Acerbi, the debutant Buongiorno and Dimarco will play in defense in front of Donnarumma.

As far as Holland is concerned, coach Ronald Koeman confirmed almost entirely the team defeated in the semifinal by Spain, inserting only Lang in place of Koopmeiners. In defense there are thus the Inter Dumfries, with Geertruida, the veteran Van Dijk and Aké, in midfield Wieffer, De Jong and Simons and in attack Malen, Gakpo and Lang. (ANSA).

