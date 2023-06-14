Nations League: Mancini “with tough Spain, we’ll have to be good” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 14 – “Spain has dominated for a long time and perhaps something has recently changed, especially with the new coach. But in terms of the quality and quantity of players they have, they are always a difficult opponent. We will see tomorrow if we are good at win this game”. This was stated by the Italy coach, Roberto Mancini, in the press conference on the eve of the semi-final of the Nations League.



“It’s a success for us to have reached the final phase of the tournament, it’s the second time we’ve succeeded and it’s a good result, especially because we had a difficult group and with young players – Mancini said again -. Now we’ll see how these go two games. We too are renewing something, we have already played the qualifiers for the European Championships with new, young players”. The coach also said he expected a lot from Ciro Immobile, who “we missed him for a long time together with Chiesa” due to injuries. “They’re fine now and they’ll be important to us. I think that given the two games in three days they’ll both play,” he explained. (HANDLE).

