Final four goal hit. Italy wins against Hungary, overtakes them in the standings and qualifies for the final phase of the Nations League next June. In the year of the failed World Cup, the team coached by Roberto Mancini is still in the running for a trophy. After the San Siro victory against England, the Azzurri repeated themselves in Budapest at the end of a match made up of determination and suffering, especially in the second half. Raspadori again, who scored in the first half, and then Dimarco, gave the Azzurri victory and qualification together with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s saves.

As against England, the coach confirms the 3-5-2 by focusing on a mix of experienced players (Bonucci, Toloi, Acerbi and Jorginho) and young people with high hopes (Raspadori, Dimarco, Scamacca and Gnonto), those on which he aims for the restart. In Budapest Mancini practically reconfirms the eleven who took to the field on Friday evening at San Siro with the exception of Scamacca. Instead of him, Gnonto plays as Raspadori’s partner.

Confirmations also at home Hungary: Marco Rossi relies on Nego and Szoboszlai behind captain Adam Szalai (in the last game with his national team, in tears in the Hungarian anthem and acclaimed by the 60 thousand of the Puskas Arena) with Fiola and Kerkez on the wings . Attending the match is also the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (who today congratulated, via social media, the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni). The atmosphere at the Puskas Arena is one of fair play: at the moment of Mameli’s anthem, the whole stadium accompanied the band clapping their hands. Hungary starts strong and after two minutes it becomes dangerous with a free kick on the trocar: Szoboszlai’s right-footed shot is rejected by Acerbi, then it is Tolói who opposes the second volley of the number 10.

At 5 ‘Italy goes very close to the advantage: on the developments of the corner, Cristante’s tense cross, Gulacsi’s duck who misses an easy grip, Attila Szalai sweeps the line. After a somewhat complicated start, Mancini’s team found the right distance and put Hungary in difficulty. The blue advantage arrives just before the half hour (27 ‘) and still bears the signature of Giacomo Raspadori: Nagy short back pass, Gnonto wins the contrast with Gulacsi, Raspadori bags into an empty net. At 31 ‘Italy with Di Lorenzo nearly doubled while Hungary’s reaction did not produce real dangers at Donnarumma’s goal.

Hungary makes themselves dangerous in the 41st minute on the development of a free kick by Szoboszlai, Donnarumma’s empty exit, Orban puts in the middle but Attila Szalai wastes a wonderful opportunity. In the second half Mancini replaces Acerbi with Bastoni, while Rossi sends Styles on the field for Nagy. At 5 ‘Hungary is very close to a draw but Donnarumma is providential in neutralizing the Hungarian attack. Italy tries to lower the pace and at 7 ‘on a restart the blue doubling arrives: Barella finishes a ball action on the ground with the filter for the insertion in the area of ​​Cristante, who chooses the assist towards the far post: Dimarco anticipates Négo and finds the right time for the winning detour. At 10 ‘another spectacular intervention by Donnarumma who manages to close the door on Styles’ header. The PSG goalkeeper is repeated on 18 ‘. Hungary press in search of the goal that could reopen the match while Italy struggles to manage the ball. At 35 ‘Hungary claims a penalty for a foul in the area on the newly entered Adam, but for the referee and for the var there are no details for the penalty. At 44 ‘there is time to make Pasquale Mazzocchi della Salernitana debut in blue.