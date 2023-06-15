Nations League: “Oranje” is planning a big coup in the Final Four

Four years ago, the “Elftal” lost 1-0 in the final against Portugal. “Now we have another chance to get there in front of a home crowd and hopefully we’ll win it this time,” said Netherlands team boss Ronald Koeman. But before that, you have to take the first step. A lot of work awaits the Koeman squad with the World Cup semi-finalists. “It’s always difficult against Croatia, they are at the highest level. They are physically strong and play with high intensity,” said the 60-year-old.

For the Dutch, Qatar was the last stop in the quarter-finals. Koeman is now facing his first test of his second term as team manager of the “Elftal”, which he took over from Louis van Gaal at the beginning of the year. He has to do without striker Memphis Depay and central defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Bayern Munich player suffered a calf injury in training, the Dutch association announced on Monday. It was initially unclear how long he would be out in total. His Munich teammate Daley Blind was nominated.

With defender Josko Gvardiol, the Croatians also have an important absence to lament. Real Madrid star Luka Modric is still pulling the strings in midfield. Zlatko Dalic described the Dutch as “possibly the strongest opponents” in the four-nation tournament. “The stadium will be full, they have a new coach and a fantastic team, especially in defence,” said the Croatian team boss, who warned against the “young and powerful” kickers.

For the generation around Modric and Co. it will probably be the last chance for a big title. The entry into the finals after the 0: 3 home defeat against Austria was already a long way off. The third in the World Cup then turned things around again with two wins against Denmark and one away win each against France and Austria and thus secured the group victory in the ÖFB group ahead of the Danes and the French.

Normally most of the Dutch games are played in the Amsterdam Arena. However, this is not available this week because superstar Beyonce is playing two concerts there. What is fixed is that there will be a new champion in the third edition of the Nations League. In addition to Portugal, only France (2021) had triumphed so far. The Croatians are aiming for their first major triumph ever, while the Dutch last won a major event at the 1988 European Championships in Germany.

The Italians, on the other hand, want to write positive headlines again after missing out on World Cup participation. Roberto Mancini is still in office as team boss, he has five kickers at his disposal from the defeated Champions League finalists Inter Milan. “When you’re in the final phase, it’s clear that you also want to win in the end. It’s the same with the others, so it won’t be easy,” Mancini said.

With the title, Spain hopes to make at least a little forget about losing the World Cup in the round of 16. However, Leipzig striker Dani Olmo will miss at least the semifinals due to muscular problems. The final for the second UEFA Nations League title takes place on Sunday (8.45 p.m.) at De Kuip in Rotterdam. The game for third place in Enschede is already scheduled for 3 p.m.