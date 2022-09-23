The English coach: “Let’s play at San Siro, an iconic stadium, I want signals for the World Cup”. Kane: “We’re hungry”

The English grass is greener than the Italian one because they will be there at the World Cup. Yet in this Nations League interlude it will be Gareth Southgate’s national team to have the most to lose. In fact, if England lose to Italy at the Meazza tomorrow evening, it will be relegated to League B of the Nations. Certainly not a good presentation for the English coach in view of the World Cup. “The team is in excellent shape – comments Southgate -, this tournament is of great prestige and tomorrow we will play in an iconic stadium. We need to improve our performances, starting with the Meazza”.

Hungry — The moment of the national team is decidedly opaque with only 2 points in the standings and in the last race in Nations it weighs 4-0 against Hungary. “We will be determined to play as well as we have in the last four years – explained Harry Kane -. We are hungry for victories also in view of the World Cup. We must impose our way of playing”. Does concern reign in the group? “No, it’s just that when we meet again we have to start from scratch – added Southgate -. We need to think well about what to do in these days in which we work together”.

No fear — Tomorrow will be another opportunity for the British to take revenge on the European lost at home. “Italy are strong, it’s up to us to improve our performance – commented the English coach -. I don’t think the Azzurri are weaker than the last time. I saw the derby in Milan and Udinese-Roma and the quality of the Serie” A is high “. And where is the team’s mood at? “In these two games we want to keep him high, relegation is something that can materialize but it must not affect tomorrow night” – commented Kane. A large chapter was dedicated to the issues of racism and human rights linked to workers in the Qatar plants and on both fronts Southgate and Kane have spent words of great sensitivity and attention: “We have been informed about what is happening, in the meantime talking about it is a good start to keep the discussion open “explain the coach and the captain. See also Odds comparison, Czech Republic-England: a new challenge for the European Championship

