Nations League: Spain celebrates its premiere in eleven thrillers

Dani Carvajal scored the decisive goal for the three-time European and one-time world champion from the Iberian Peninsula in the shoot-out after the score was 0-0 after 120 minutes.

In addition to the winning goalscorer, goalie Unai Simon became the match-winner for Spain by saving attempts from Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic. Aymeric Laporte had the decision at his feet after Majer’s miss, but the Manchester City defender hit the crossbar.

AP/Martin Meissner Spain became the third team after Portugal and France to receive the Nations League trophy

The Spaniards had the better end for themselves in the De Kuip of Rotterdam in the second attempt in the final of the Nations League. Two years ago, the “Furia Roja” lost 2-1 to France in the final in Milan. Croatia, on the other hand, had to admit defeat again in a final, just like in the 2018 World Cup final – also back then against France – and have to wait for their first title.

Spain wins on penalties

After 120 goalless minutes, the Spaniards came out on top on penalties.

Few highlights in the first half

In Spain, Fabian Ruiz and Marco Asensio replaced Mikel Merino and Rodrigo Moreno in midfield and in attack, respectively, in the semi-finals. In Croatia, only the young Martin Erlic replaced oldie Domagoj Vida in central defence. Old master Luka Modric completed what was perhaps his last game for the “Vatreni”.

Spain were the slightly more dangerous team at the start. First goalie Dominik Livakovic made it exciting with an uncertainty (5th), then Gavi missed the goal from the edge of the penalty area by a hair’s breadth after winning the ball early (12th). However, Spain acted too sluggishly and unimaginative to decisively undermine Croatia’s defence. Only a header by Alvaro Morata over the goal (41st) was worth mentioning.

AP/Martin Meissner Croatia’s superstar Modric (right) was unable to turn things around in what was perhaps his last international match of the game

Spain is becoming more active

Croatia became more active as time went on. In the most dangerous action of the third in the World Cup, Andrej Kramaric was alone in front of goalkeeper Simon after a long pass through midfield, Laporte cleared from behind at the last second (22nd). Later, Simon had no problem with a header from Ivan Perisic (31′), a direct pass from Marcelo Brozovic found no takers in the orphaned five (36′).

The final picked up speed after the change of sides, but still lacked a lot. Josip Juranovic clearly missed (51′), Mario Pasalic only shook the side netting (61′). Asensio headed just over the target for Spain (57th). In the finish, Spain stepped up their efforts a bit. But first Asensio missed from the turn (77th), finally “Joker” Ansu Fati shot Perisic from around twelve meters at the best chance (84th).

Huge chance for Spain (84th minute)

Ansu Fati shot free but Perisic cleared in front of the line.

The Spaniards’ final offensive came too late, so extra time was the logical consequence. Dani Olmo, who was also a substitute, missed the best opportunity there, shooting just over the bar from the edge of the penalty area (105′). Croatia saved themselves on penalties, where there was also “extra time” after missed attempts by Lovro Majer and Laporte. Goalie Simon, who had previously saved against Majer, was immediately there against Bruno Petkovic, while Dani Carvajal converted confidently.

Italy secures third place

Italy had previously won the scoring duel for third place. The European champions defeated the hosts, the Netherlands, in Enschede 3-2 (2-0). The success of the Squadra Azzurra was flattering, but the Oranje team lacked Italy’s efficiency. Federico Dimarco (6th), Davide Frattesi (20th) and Federico Chiesa (72nd) scored for Italy, Steven Bergwijn (68th) and Georginio Wijnaldum (89th) only scored twice.

Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay European Champion Italy was able to celebrate after a varied “small final”.

European champion acts more efficiently

Roberto Mancini’s Italians almost completely gave up their offensive efforts after the early two-goal lead. And because the changes made by the Dutch team boss Ronald Koeman also took effect, the home fans saw rolling attacks from their “Elftal” on the opponent’s goal.

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo missed two excellent chances to get the goal back, and Bergwijn scored to make it 2-1 (68′). Italy faltered, ran behind and scored to make it 3-1 (72nd). Chiesa used the space and allegedly punished the host decisively. But because another Joker from Koeman, Wijnaldum, stabbed (89′), the twelve-minute added time became exciting again.

UEFA Nations League, Finale

Sunday:

Croatia – Spain 4:5 n. E. (0:0, 0:0)

Rotterdam, 50.000, SR Zwayer (GER)

Penalties shoot:

1:0 Vlasic

1:1 Joselu

2:1 Brozovich

2:2 Rodríguez

3:2 Modric

3:3 Merino

Simon stops by Majer

3:4 Asensio

4:4 Perishic

Laporte misses

Simon saves from Petkovic

4:5 Carvajal

Yellow cards: Petkovic or Gavi, Nacho, Rodri

3rd place match

Netherlands – Italy 2:3 (0:2)

Enschede, 21.300, SR Nyberg (SWE)

Torfolge:

0:1 Dimarco (6.)

0:2 Frattesi (20.)

1:2 Mountain wine (68.)

1:3 Church (73.)

2:3 Wijnaldum (90.)

