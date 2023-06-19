Nations League: Spain is aiming for something bigger again

Nations League

After their first title in eleven years, Spain’s national team is aiming for something bigger. While there was speculation about the future of coach Luis de la Fuente in the country of the 2010 world champion and European champion of 2008 and 2012 before the final tournament of the Nations League, the post of the 61-year-old seems secured for the time being with the title win on Sunday evening. Croatia can look back on successful years, but once again it just didn’t make it for the first title in the association’s history.



“The winless streak is now over and the future looks good,” said de la Fuente after the final, which he beat Croatia on penalties (5-4) in Rotterdam. He expects “a few more nice occasions” in the future. His players have the talent for great things. “They’ve already gained quite a bit on the way up. I know them well and knew that they wouldn’t let me down,” said the former youth coach.

Spain’s former U19 and U21 team boss seemed too pale compared to his predecessor Luis Enrique to help “La Roja” shine again after the disappointing knockout round at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The rocky start to the European Championship qualification with a late win over Norway and a defeat in Scotland seemed to confirm the critics. Now de la Fuente can write an important success on his business card.

Rodri awarded player of the tournament

In the 90 minutes and extra time, both the Spaniards and the Croatians had their chances, but the game remained goalless. The Spaniards had the better nerves in the penalty shoot-out and the better goalkeeper in Unai Simon. The Athletic Bilbao pro made two saves before veteran Dani Carvajal lobbed the final penalty. As the last remaining player from the 2010 World Cup team, 37-year-old Jesus Navas was also able to celebrate.

Rodri was awarded player of the tournament. The 26-year-old shot Manchester City to the Champions League title just over a week ago and was also voted player of the season in the “premier class”. He stressed that Spain did not win against any opponent. “We beat a team that eliminated Brazil at the World Cup, which is always in finals,” said the defensive midfielder. However, the Croats could not buy much because of this.

Croatia coach: “Should be proud of us”

Once again it was not enough for Modric and Co. to jump onto the top step of the podium. The Croatians were already vice world champions in 2018 and third in the 2022 World Cup. Nevertheless, the daily newspaper “24sata” ran the headline on Monday: “Cheer up, you are heroes”. An assessment shared by team boss Zlatko Dalic. “Three medals for Croatia is great. That shows how much potential we have. Of course we’re disappointed now, but we should be proud of ourselves,” said the 57-year-old, who has been in charge of his home country’s national team since October 2017.

