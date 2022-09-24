Serbia overwhelms Sweden thanks to Mitrovic’s hat-trick, Ukraine in an avalanche against Armenia. Haaland is not enough for Novergia, Slovakia comes back and wins 2-1

With the goalscorer you don’t expect, Portugal beat the Czech Republic and overtake Spain at the top of group 2 of League A: the brace from Diogo Dalot and the goal from Bruno Fernandes make it easy for Fernando Santos’ national team. The same cannot say Luis Enrique, punished by the idle balls converted to the best by Switzerland, who wins in Zaragoza. It is also the night of an eternal Mitrovic, who scores a hat-trick in Serbia’s triumph against Sweden and overtakes it at the head of the group, while Scotland overturns and overtakes Ireland. Israel mortgages the promotion after the success in the final against Albania, Slovenia and Northern Ireland get back Norway and Kosovo. Greece already promoted falls in Cyprus, Ukraine in an avalanche in the home of Armenia.

Lega A — Luis Enrique chooses the Barcelona block for his Spain, which has a lot of possession but without being able to become dangerous. At 21 ‘Switzerland passes, with Akanji scoring the first goal for the national team by heading the corner from the left. The Iberian game proposal is recognized at 55 ‘, when Asensio rewards the inclusion of Alba who is good at crossing. The tie lasts only three minutes: Akanji again protagonist on a corner, the defender touches the ball pushed into the goal from a few steps by Embolo. The forcing of the Spaniards in the second half was useless. All too easy instead for Portugal against the Czech Republic. The first half was characterized by many injuries: first Cristiano Ronaldo hit in the nose, then Schick wounded in the arm by an opponent’s cleats; then Brabek who is forced to leave the field. At 33 ‘Dalot is good at closing an action started by himself, on Leao’s serve from the back. In recovery the game is already downhill: Mario Rui bypasses the Czech defense with a precise left, Bruno Fernandes surprises his opponents from behind and puts in the double. Before the double whistle, Schick shoots a penalty kick awarded after the review for a touch of Ronaldo’s hands at the crossbar. So at the beginning of the recovery, the practice is officially closed. Dalot still thinks about it, with a precise left from outside (52 ‘). Diogo Jota puts the exclamation point in the 82nd minute, pushing the side of CR7 into the net. See also Inter wins in Tiraspol 1-3 with Brozo, Skriniar and Sanchez: Nerazzurri second. - Sports

Lega B — A dream evening for Mitrovic, who updates the record figures of his career with the Serbian national team. However, Sweden goes ahead with Claesson well inspired by Kulusevski (15 ‘), then the Fulham striker’s show begins. He scores twice with the head, on 18 ‘and in the recovery of the first half, then again at the beginning of the second half on Vlahovic’s punctual serve; in total they are 48 with the shirt of Serbia. Lukic drops the poker in the 70th minute with a big left at the crossroads. In the other race of group 4, Slovenia’s comeback against Norway: this time Haaland is not enough and the hosts, under the eyes of Ceferin in the stands, overturn the initial disadvantage with Sporar and Sesko. Opening the day’s program was the match between Armenia and Ukraine (group 1), which saw the goal of Petrakov’s national team. Tymchyk in the middle of the first half kicked off the pokerissimo that took shape in the second half with Zubkov, Dovbyk and Ignatenko’s brace for the 0-5 final. In the same group, Scotland have the best of Ireland: it is the latter to go ahead with Egan in the 18 ‘, Hendry draws in the 49th minute; the last word is from Christie, cold from the spot to 82 ‘. In group 2, with three teams after the exclusion of Russia, Israel wins at the last breath against Edy Reja’s Albania. The goals are all in the second half. Weismann in a split unblocks the match (46 ‘), Uzuni’s fine right-footed shot seems to direct the match on an equal footing at 88’. In the second minute of recovery, however, Baribo found the goal that sent the Israelis with a foot and a half in League A. See also #BEACTIVE DAY: the ANIF initiative "Open doors to sport"

position C — In group 2 similar fate to Norway for Kosovo, who took the lead at Northern Ireland thanks to Muriqi, only to succumb after the goals in the final by Whyte and Magennis. Painless defeat for Greece, already certain of the primacy in the group, against Cyprus: Tzionis’s goal was decisive in the 18 ‘.

September 24, 2022 (change September 24, 2022 | 23:08)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

