Home Sports Nations League, the Mancini list of confirmations, new faces and returns
Sports

Nations League, the Mancini list of confirmations, new faces and returns

by admin
Nations League, the Mancini list of confirmations, new faces and returns

Azzurri engaged on Friday at San Siro against England, then transferred to Hungary

Coach Roberto Mancini has chosen the players who will participate in the next two matches of the national team, on Friday 23 at the San Siro against England and on Monday 26 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest for the challenge against Hungary, matches valid for the qualifying round at the Nations League ’22 -23.

In the standings Hungary leads with 7 points, followed by Germany with 6, Italy with 5 and England last with only 2 points. The winner of the group reaches the semifinals, the last one relegates to League B.

GOALKEEPERS: Donnarumma, Meret, Provedel, Vicar

DEFENDERS: Acerbi, Bastoni, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Emerson, Gatti, Luiz Felipe, Mazzocchi, Toloi

Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Pobega, Tonali, Verratti

FORWARDS: Cancellieri, Gnonto, Grifo, Immobile, Politano, Raspadori, Scamacca, Zerbin

September 16 – 20:24

© breaking latest news

See also  The 100-day countdown to the World Cup, Hangzhou Fude Qatar World Cup authorized products are launched-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Under 21, the squad: new Caprile, Cittadini, Ruggeri,...

Amazon Prime to conquer the sports rights of...

Cycling, World Championships 2022: the time trial arrives...

Juventus: Milik low cost makes more than Vlahovic....

Juve, Milik has become heavy: from underestimated to...

Fiorentina in crisis, the analysis: from Italian to...

the best is Maignan. Then Lautaro, Dybala and...

Queen Elizabeth, David Beckham queued for over 12...

Cernoia match winner: the Women break down the...

Moto2 Aragon, Free Practice2: Canet’s best time ahead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy