Azzurri engaged on Friday at San Siro against England, then transferred to Hungary
Coach Roberto Mancini has chosen the players who will participate in the next two matches of the national team, on Friday 23 at the San Siro against England and on Monday 26 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest for the challenge against Hungary, matches valid for the qualifying round at the Nations League ’22 -23.
In the standings Hungary leads with 7 points, followed by Germany with 6, Italy with 5 and England last with only 2 points. The winner of the group reaches the semifinals, the last one relegates to League B.
GOALKEEPERS: Donnarumma, Meret, Provedel, Vicar
DEFENDERS: Acerbi, Bastoni, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Emerson, Gatti, Luiz Felipe, Mazzocchi, Toloi
Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Pobega, Tonali, Verratti
FORWARDS: Cancellieri, Gnonto, Grifo, Immobile, Politano, Raspadori, Scamacca, Zerbin
September 16 – 20:24
