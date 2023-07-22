Home » Nations League U21 in Volos (26-28/7), the Azzurri and the Azzurre called up
Nations League U21 in Volos (26-28/7), the Azzurri and the Azzurre called up

by admin
Nations League U21 in Volos (26-28/7), the Azzurri and the Azzurre called up

The 3×3 National Teams Sector, for the meeting of the Under 21 Men’s and Women’s National Teams scheduled in Rome and the participation in the 3×3 FIBA ​​Nations League in Volos (Greece) from 26 to 28 July, has summoned the following male and female athletes.

In addition to Italy, Greece, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary participate in this stage

All matches will be broadcast on the FIBA3x3 YouTube channel

MEN’S U21 NATIONAL TEAM
Athlete Year Height Role Team
TOMMASO BARTOLUCCI 2003 MONTEMARCIANO
LORENZO CALBINI 2002 TERAMO IN SLICES
RAFFAELE ROMANO 2002 JUVE CASERTA 2021
MANUEL SALADINI 2002 JUNIOR LIBERTAS
MANUELE SOLAROLI 2002 FULGOR OMEGNA
MARCO VENGA 2003 AVELLINO
AVAILABLE
GIANPAOLO ALMANSI 2002 PIELLE LIVORNO
COSTANTINO BECHI 2003 MONTECATINI TERME
Trainer
LORENZA ARNETOLI
Physical trainer
SIMONE DELLI GLOVES (23-26/7)
Medico
Roberto Ciardo
Physiotherapist
MICHELE COOK
Team Manager FIP
MATTEO MASSACESI

WOMEN’S U21 NATIONAL TEAM
Athlete Year Height Role Team
VERONICA ANTONELLO 2003 VICENZA
ANNA CAPRA 2003 PALL. FEMALE FLORENCE
GIORGIA AMATORI 2003 VICENZA
MERIEM NASRAOUI 2002 BOLZANO
MATILDE PAROLAI 2004 S. GIOVANNI VALDARNO
MARTA PELLEGRINI 2002 PONZANO BASKETBALL
AVAILABLE
SILVIA COLOGNESI 2002 CEST. BREAK
CHIARA SCHENA 2004 PANTHERS ROSETO
Trainer
LORENZA ARNETOLI
Physical trainer
SIMONE DELLI GLOVES (23-26/7)
Medico
Roberto Ciardo
Physiotherapist
MICHELE COOK
Team Manager
MATTEO MASSACESI

Plan

23 July
Arrival of summoned and staff members by 11.00 am at Occidental Aran Park – Via Riccardo Forster – Rome
12.15-13.45 Trainings
17.30-20.00 Trainings
July 24th
9.30-12.00 Training
17.30-20.00 Trainings
July 25th
4.00 am Transfer to Fiumicino Airport and transfer to Thessaloniki (Swisse International Lines)
July 26-28
FIBA 3×3 NATIONS LEAGUE U21 c/o Argonafton &Agiou Konstantinou Street
Participating teams: Italy, Greece, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary
July 29th
6.00 am Transfer to Thessaloniki Airport and return to Rome
End Gathering

