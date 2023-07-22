Nations League U21 in Volos (26-28/7), the Azzurri and the Azzurre called up

The 3×3 National Teams Sector, for the meeting of the Under 21 Men’s and Women’s National Teams scheduled in Rome and the participation in the 3×3 FIBA ​​Nations League in Volos (Greece) from 26 to 28 July, has summoned the following male and female athletes.

In addition to Italy, Greece, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary participate in this stage

All matches will be broadcast on the FIBA3x3 YouTube channel

MEN’S U21 NATIONAL TEAM

Athlete Year Height Role Team

TOMMASO BARTOLUCCI 2003 MONTEMARCIANO

LORENZO CALBINI 2002 TERAMO IN SLICES

RAFFAELE ROMANO 2002 JUVE CASERTA 2021

MANUEL SALADINI 2002 JUNIOR LIBERTAS

MANUELE SOLAROLI 2002 FULGOR OMEGNA

MARCO VENGA 2003 AVELLINO

AVAILABLE

GIANPAOLO ALMANSI 2002 PIELLE LIVORNO

COSTANTINO BECHI 2003 MONTECATINI TERME

Trainer

LORENZA ARNETOLI

Physical trainer

SIMONE DELLI GLOVES (23-26/7)

Medico

Roberto Ciardo

Physiotherapist

MICHELE COOK

Team Manager FIP

MATTEO MASSACESI

WOMEN’S U21 NATIONAL TEAM

Athlete Year Height Role Team

VERONICA ANTONELLO 2003 VICENZA

ANNA CAPRA 2003 PALL. FEMALE FLORENCE

GIORGIA AMATORI 2003 VICENZA

MERIEM NASRAOUI 2002 BOLZANO

MATILDE PAROLAI 2004 S. GIOVANNI VALDARNO

MARTA PELLEGRINI 2002 PONZANO BASKETBALL

AVAILABLE

SILVIA COLOGNESI 2002 CEST. BREAK

CHIARA SCHENA 2004 PANTHERS ROSETO

Trainer

LORENZA ARNETOLI

Physical trainer

SIMONE DELLI GLOVES (23-26/7)

Medico

Roberto Ciardo

Physiotherapist

MICHELE COOK

Team Manager

MATTEO MASSACESI

Plan

23 July

Arrival of summoned and staff members by 11.00 am at Occidental Aran Park – Via Riccardo Forster – Rome

12.15-13.45 Trainings

17.30-20.00 Trainings

July 24th

9.30-12.00 Training

17.30-20.00 Trainings

July 25th

4.00 am Transfer to Fiumicino Airport and transfer to Thessaloniki (Swisse International Lines)

July 26-28

FIBA 3×3 NATIONS LEAGUE U21 c/o Argonafton &Agiou Konstantinou Street

Participating teams: Italy, Greece, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary

July 29th

6.00 am Transfer to Thessaloniki Airport and return to Rome

End Gathering