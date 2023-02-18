NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argues that neither option is risk free and warns that the Russian president is not planning peace, but new offensives

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has defended the strategy adopted by the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance of supply tanks to Ukraine at the cost of a possible escalation of the conflictas the Kremlin warns, arguing that “no option is free of risk” and, on this occasion, it is necessary to stand up to the Russian president and discourage Beijing from adopting similar maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific.

“If Putin wins this war, he will encourage other authoritarian regimes,” Stoltenberg declared from the Munich Security Conference. “Beijing is watching very closely whether Russia pays a price or receives a reward for its aggression,” he added, before warning that “what happens in Europe now could happen in East Asia tomorrow.”

“And if some worry that our support for Ukraine is triggering an escalation of the conflict, I want to make it clear that there are no risk-free options, but the biggest risk of all is Putin winning this war“He added during his speech, collected by Deutsche Welle.

“We must maintain and increase support for Ukraine. Putin is not planning peace, but new offensives. And there are no signs that he has changed his ambitions. It is pursuing contacts with other authoritarian regimes like Iran and North Korea, and we have to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win,” he added.

Stoltenberg has accompanied his presence in Munich with a meeting with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristerssonwith whom he has discussed the state of the complicated accession process of both countries to the Atlantic Alliance, right now under a Turkish veto since Ankara accuses both countries of harboring individuals persecuted for terrorism.

In an additional message on his Twitter account, Stoltenberg assures that “both countries are much safer now than before they applied for membership.” “I look forward to welcoming you as full members soon,” she added.