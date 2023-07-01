Natto, the Japanese fermented superfood that provides many proteins and nutrients

01/07/2023 and las 16:45 CEST

Many recommend it to start the day with energy

He natto is a fermented superfood of Japanese origin that has gained popularity in recent years due to its high protein and nutrient content. It is made by fermentation of cooked soybeans with the bacterium Bacillus subtilisresulting in a unique and highly nutritious food.

One of the main reasons why natto is considered a superfood is its protein content. Approximately 40% of its composition is made up of proteins, making it an excellent source for those looking to increase their protein intake. In addition, natto contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its ownwhich makes it a complete and high-quality protein.

In addition to its protein content, natto is rich in other essential nutrients. Is a source of vitamin K2, which is important for bone and cardiovascular health. is also a good source of iron, calcium, magnesium and folic acid. These nutrients play vital roles in various functions of the body, such as red blood cell formation, bone health, and muscle function.

The taste of natto can be a bit peculiar and may not be to everyone’s liking due to its sticky texture and distinctive smell.. However, it has become popular in Japanese cuisine and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, such as mixed with rice, in soups, or as a side dish. Give it a try and start enjoying its numerous benefits!

