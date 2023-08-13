Natural remedies against sunburn

Sunburns are caused by excessive exposure to UV rays (and here it makes no difference between the sea or the mountains). Sunburn, or sunburn, it’s a real skin burnusually first or second grade. If the situation is not severe enough to require medical attention or an emergency room, its symptoms (red skin, blisters, itching, sensitivity to touch) usually disappear within a night or so, and the skin damage soon some day.

Natural remedies for sunburn

However, if you want to ease the burn from too much sun and look after your skin, against sunburn there are some absolutely natural remedies which can help you.

4 things to do to relieve the burn from sunburn

Stare in ventilated and cool place, or turn on the fan: the forced air relieves the burning without damaging the skin. Do one cold shower, or massages with ice wrapped in a soft cloth or towel, or compresses with cloths soaked in cold water: cold always has a pain-relieving power. Moisturize your skin with natural soothing compresses (see below). Drink plenty of water or fruit juices to prevent principle of dehydration and replenishes the skin with liquids.

5 things absolutely not to do in case of sunburn

Scratch seeking relief from itching: Rubbing the skin, whether it is with your fingers or even just a washcloth or towel, can aggravate the redness.

Touch the vesicles or worse yet, burst or open them: the liquid inside them would increase the risk of infection, prolonging healing times. Submit to skin treatments, such as peeling, scrub or depilation: they would only aggravate the situation. Expose yourself to the sun again without adequate protection. Undergo tanning sessions (showers/UV lamp beds) in the days following the sunburn.

7 soothing and refreshing baths and packs against burns

Bath in warm water to which you can alternatively add: a glass of apple cider vinegar; half a glass of sodium bicarbonate and a large spoonful of coarse salt; 3 or 4 large spoons of oatmeal. Wrap with green tea bags: just leave them to infuse and then cool, even placing them in the refrigerator. The green tea obtained from the infusion can – in addition to being drunk – also be used to apply it to the skin with sponges or a soft cloth. Wraps at chamomile: exactly with the same procedure as for the green tea wraps, using both the sachets and the infusion, even better if cooled in the fridge or with ice. Wraps at yogurt, even better if natural white and obviously stored in the refrigerator: in addition to its refreshing power, yogurt is also emollient and moisturizing. Wrap at cucumber: the cucumber has marked soothing and refreshing properties, and it is enough to blend the pulp and apply it on the skin, with cotton, sponges or even light massages. Wrap at melon: like cucumber, melon also has high soothing properties. The compress with its pulp is made exactly like the one with the cucumber. body wrapsaloe vera o al coconut milk; they are also found in herbal medicine with totally natural compositions, without the addition of chemical elements. Their refreshing and soothing properties can be increased by simply placing them in the refrigerator for some time before applying the compress.

Photo by Valentin Perret from Pexels

