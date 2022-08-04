The tallest tree in the world, a sequoia of 116 meters high called Hyperion, found in the Redwood National Park of California, can no longer be approached by any tourist. The National Park Service (NPS), the US federal agency that manages national parks, has said that anyone who attempts to break the ban could incur penalties fines ranging from $ 5,000 to up to six months in prison.

The new rules were introduced by the authorities in the hope of putting a stop to hordes of hikers which have long been causing important damage to the forest. “As a visitor, you have to decide if you want to help the conservation of this unique landscape or if you want to participate in its destruction,” NPS wrote in a statement.

To be accused is above all the so-called bushwhackingterm with which the irregular militias were called during the Civil War and which in this case indicates the trekkers who they leave the designated paths to enter the wildest nature. “The practice was having an impact [negativo] about the vegetation and potentially the root system of the tree that people want to see, “he explained in an interview Leonel Arguello, one of the managers of Redwood National Park. As if that were not enough, Arguello added, “there was a lot of waste and people had created side paths to go to the bathroom, abandoning used toilet paper and human excrement: it is not a good scene”.

According to the NPS, the paradox of the matter is that Hyperion’s vision is all things considered a disappointing experience. Although this tree has entered the book of records, observed from below its size is not particularly impressive, especially when compared with that of other sequoias from the more massive trunk present in the park. “The view of Hyperion is not up to its height”, concludes the official statement.

Hyperion is named after the titans of Greek mythology and is estimated to have between 600 and 800 years. However, it is much younger than other living trees of very ancient origin, which have started to grow further 4000 years ago.