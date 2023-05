He was the only one from the current Olomouc football team to be in the last two wins over Pilsen. Experienced midfielder Jan Navrátil was part of coach Petr Uličný’s team eleven years ago, which defeated Viktoria 4:0. Just as he did then in Štruncový sady, he made his mark on Saturday as well. He sealed a 3-1 victory for Hanák at the Doosan Arena, thanks to which they are in the game for the fourth place, which ensures participation in the preliminary rounds of the Conference League.

