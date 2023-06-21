Home » Navratilova against Camila Giorgi: “Disgusting”. The accusations for a gesture after the fall of Venus Williams
The legend of tennis Martina Navratilova she threw herself against the blue Camila Giorgi. “It fits you well: Venus he still kicked her butt!!! How disgusting of Giorgi if she went like this, ”wrote the former number 1 on Twitter. Why such a negative comment? Giorgi was accused of having celebrated a point won in the match against Venus Williams, while the American was on the ground following a slide. The images do not seem to clarify whether the Italian tennis player actually saw the fall of her rival, who already suffers from knee problems. The 43-year-old Williams still won the match in three sets 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Rennae Stubbs, a former player and former coach of Venus, was the one who started the controversy on Twitter: “Camilla Giorgi just yelled ‘Yes’ when Venus Williams just fell and screamed!”. Stubbs added: “I honestly think it might be time lower of his career”. A perhaps excessive criticism, to which however Navratilova gave credit, who commenting on the tweet also wrote: “Totally shameful“.

