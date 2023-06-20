Navrátilová won the battle with cancer: It’s a relief

Czech tennis legend Martina Navrátilová successfully managed her battle with cancer. The sixty-six-year-old native of Prague, who received the silver medal from the President of the Senate in Prague last week, announced the good news after a series of examinations in New York. Doctors diagnosed her with stage 1 laryngeal cancer last November, and her breast cancer, which she had already successfully treated in 2010, returned.

