Rich program in the NBA night with 10 games on the calendar.
Of note is the 76ers-Mavs, with the ‘duel’ between the 2 top scorers in the league. Memphis hosts the Clippers to climb to 8 straight victories, while in Phoenix there is expectation for the return of Kevin Durant in the Suns-Timberwolves.
Lakers stage in Chicago, where they will try to avenge the defeat a few days ago.
The rest of the program:
LOADED 10-game night!
▪️ Top 2 scorers Luka, Embiid face off
▪️ #2 MEM seeks 8 straight vs. #5 LAC
▪️ KD set for home Suns debut vs. surging MIN
— NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2023