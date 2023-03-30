Home Sports NBA: 10 games, there is the return of KD and the challenge between Doncic and Embiid
NBA: 10 games, there is the return of KD and the challenge between Doncic and Embiid

NBA: 10 games, there is the return of KD and the challenge between Doncic and Embiid

Rich program in the NBA night with 10 games on the calendar.

Of note is the 76ers-Mavs, with the ‘duel’ between the 2 top scorers in the league. Memphis hosts the Clippers to climb to 8 straight victories, while in Phoenix there is expectation for the return of Kevin Durant in the Suns-Timberwolves.

Lakers stage in Chicago, where they will try to avenge the defeat a few days ago.

The rest of the program:

