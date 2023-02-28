9
The NBA schedule has 10 games tonight.
Milwaukee chasing the 15th W in a row on the Nets field, Lillard and the Trail Blazers are expected at the home of the reigning champions, while Memphis will host the LeBron-less Lakers.
Here the rest of the program, with the Jazz of Fontecchio engaged against the Spurs in free fall:
Huge night on TNT and the NBA App!
▪️ Bucks seek 15 in a row
▪️ Dame faces GSW after 71 PTS, 13 3PM
▪️ Coming off 27pt comeback, LAL visits MEM pic.twitter.com/IMkaueCnwJ
— NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2023