NBA 2023/24, the Opening Night and Christmas Day schedule

NBA 2023/24, the Opening Night and Christmas Day schedule

Shams Charania has revealed the first details on the schedule for the upcoming NBA season, with the Opening Night and Christmas Day schedule.

The defending champion Nuggets will host the Lakers while the new Suns visit the Warriors on the first day of games, all in the Western Conference, on October 24.

At Christmas, as usual, a very rich program, with 5 matches: Knicks-Bucks, Heat-76ers, Lakers-Celtics, Suns-Mavs and Nuggets-Warriors.

As reported by Marc Stein, the highly anticipated rookie Victor Wembanyama will make his debut on October 25 in the match between the Spurs and the Mavs.

