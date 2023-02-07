The closure of the NBA transfer market is almost upon us, but several talents have already changed teams close to the deadline scheduled for February 9 at 9 pm Italian time: not only Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, here are all the players who have been traded in the last days. The latest news is that of Dewayne Dedmon, who moved to the San Antonio Spurs with Miami who also sent a second-round pick to Texas