Paolo Banchero is the guest of honor at the Milan stage of NBA 3X: the rookie of the year and Orlando Magic star will be at the playground in Famagosta, in Milan, from 4.30 pm today to greet the Italian fans and participants in the event.

💫 PAOLO BANCHERO will be a guest of the#NBA3X of Milan today! don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/vlRynyJSZA — NBA Italia (@NBAItalia) June 17, 2023