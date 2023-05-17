NBA: 76ers part ways with coach Doc Rivers after playoff exit

Status: 05/16/2023 7:14 p.m

The Philadelphia 76ers have parted ways with coach Doc Rivers after being eliminated from the NBA playoffs. The 76ers announced this two days after losing to the Boston Celtics.

Rivers had coached the North American pro league team for three years, each time losing in the second round with Philadelphia. This time there was a clear 88:112 defeat in Boston in the decisive seventh game on Sunday.

“No one is safe in our business”

The Rivers team, featuring star players Joel Embiid and James Harden, had previously led 3-2 in the series and only needed one more win to advance to the NBA semifinals.

When asked about his future after the game, Rivers referred to his two-year contract, but added: “No one is safe in our business. I get that.” The 61-year-old is one of the most renowned coaches in the NBA. In 2008 he led the Boston Celtics to the championship title.