NBA: 8 games in the night, many scenarios at stake and a highly anticipated Los Angeles derby

NBA: 8 games in the night, many scenarios at stake and a highly anticipated Los Angeles derby

With 8 games scheduled, the NBA night can be decisive in the race for the Postseason, both for the seed in the playoffs and for the Play-In.

In case of victory over the Wizards, or of victory of the Nets (vs Pistons) or of defeat of the Raptors, the Hawks would be sure of a place in the Play-In.

With a victory, the Celtics would secure the Atlantic Division, and also the No. 2 seed in case of success of the Bucks (vs Bulls). As a result the 76ers are certain of third place.

Nuggets sure of first place in the West with a defeat of the Grizzlies (vs Pelicans).

For the Bucks, in case of victory over the Bulls, there would be the certainty of first place in the East and the best record in the league.

The Kings, engaged on the field of the Mavs, in case of defeat and simultaneous victory of the Grizzlies would be cut out of the race for second place. For Fox and his companions, however, there is the certainty of 3rd place.

Eyes also focused on the Los Angeles derby, potentially decisive to skip the Play-In obstacle, and Mavs-Grizzlies, with Doncic and his companions who, with one success, would reach the Thunder at 38 wins and 42 defeats. But OKC has the direct clash in favor…

The complete program:

