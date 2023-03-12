Home Sports NBA: 9 teams towards the Luxury Tax, almost 15 million each for the other 21 franchises
Sports

NBA: 9 teams towards the Luxury Tax, almost 15 million each for the other 21 franchises

by admin
NBA: 9 teams towards the Luxury Tax, almost 15 million each for the other 21 franchises

The new Luxury Tax record in the NBA – 7 teams for over 481 million dollars -, set last season, is destined to be short-lived.

According to calculations by expert Eric Pincus in 2022/23 there will be 9 deductibles over the fateful threshold of 150.2 million, for a total of around 625.5 million.

They range from 168.9 million for the reigning champions to 11.8 for the Nets and 14.2 for the Trail Blazers.

The other six that took the Luxury Tax: Los Angeles Clippers (140.3), Milwaukee Bucks (79.5), Boston Celtics (65.3), Dallas Mavericks (56.2), Phoenix Suns (53.4) and Los Angeles Lakers (35.9)

The remaining 21 teams will receive just under 15 million each.

The Tax record for the single team remains for now with the Warriors last year, with about 170.3 million.

With Two-Way Player positions still to be determined, the total for this year could increase and surpass the previous record.

See also  Orlando, season over for Jonathan Isaac

You may also like

Schmirl gets EM bronze with the air rifle

Grizzlies without Doncic and Irving defeat Mavs 112-108

Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General...

Adrian Mannarino to challenge Jannik Sinner in Indian...

FC Barcelona and some of its former leaders...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Pickford, Haaland, De Jong, Felix,...

WTT Singapore Grand Slam Chen Meng defeated Nagasaki...

Liberec volleyball players won the regular part of...

Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler leads as Tom Hoge...

Thiem in Indian Wells also out in doubles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy