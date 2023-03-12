The new Luxury Tax record in the NBA – 7 teams for over 481 million dollars -, set last season, is destined to be short-lived.

According to calculations by expert Eric Pincus in 2022/23 there will be 9 deductibles over the fateful threshold of 150.2 million, for a total of around 625.5 million.

They range from 168.9 million for the reigning champions to 11.8 for the Nets and 14.2 for the Trail Blazers.

The other six that took the Luxury Tax: Los Angeles Clippers (140.3), Milwaukee Bucks (79.5), Boston Celtics (65.3), Dallas Mavericks (56.2), Phoenix Suns (53.4) and Los Angeles Lakers (35.9)

The remaining 21 teams will receive just under 15 million each.

The Tax record for the single team remains for now with the Warriors last year, with about 170.3 million.

With Two-Way Player positions still to be determined, the total for this year could increase and surpass the previous record.