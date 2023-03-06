Home Sports NBA, a 39-point super Davis drags the Lakers: Curry is not enough, Warriors ko. VIDEO
NBA, a 39-point super Davis drags the Lakers: Curry is not enough, Warriors ko. VIDEO

NBA, a 39-point super Davis drags the Lakers: Curry is not enough, Warriors ko. VIDEO

LOS ANGELES LAKERS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 113-105 | THE TABLE

The Lakers are off to a better startwith 10 quick points from Anthony Davis and triples from Troy Brown that push the yellow-purples to (abundantly) double the reigning champions, with a start from 32-12. He thinks about getting the Warriors back into the game in the second quarter Steph Curry with 8 straight points, which put Golden State back to -1. Even with the triple the Thompson and Poole (both 3/5 from arc to halftime, 15 points for first, 10 for second) halfway through the game the Lakers are still ahead, 55-54Why the Warriors have no answers for Anthony Davis, already owner of 23 points with 9/13 shooting. However, they are two “sideline” players, Austin Reaves e Jarred Vanderbilt (always precious, in the quintet) to lead the Lakers even above by 10 points in the third fraction, which the hosts close at +6. Curry againas in the second quarter – another 5 points in a row for him – however brings the guests back into contact, before the draw at 91 which launches a super balanced finish. The Lakers, however, led the game throughout the game and they are still the ones to extend: they reach +8 but a triple from Curry and one from Thompson immediately close the gap.

Durant 37 and the decisive points, Phoenix beat Dallas

The final then is in the sprinte to decide it is an irrepressible Davis: coach Kerr sends Iguodala on him first (2/2 free throws) then Green (AD basket) but the Lakers’ n°3 does not fail in the two decisive possessions. In the end it is 113-105 for Los Angeles the final result, with 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks by Davisthe MVP of the contest even better than the Splash Brothers, who finished with 27 Curry e 22 Thompson (and 9/23 from three overall).

