LOS ANGELES LAKERS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 113-105 | THE TABLE
The Lakers are off to a better startwith 10 quick points from Anthony Davis and triples from Troy Brown that push the yellow-purples to (abundantly) double the reigning champions, with a start from 32-12. He thinks about getting the Warriors back into the game in the second quarter Steph Curry with 8 straight points, which put Golden State back to -1. Even with the triple the Thompson and Poole (both 3/5 from arc to halftime, 15 points for first, 10 for second) halfway through the game the Lakers are still ahead, 55-54Why the Warriors have no answers for Anthony Davis, already owner of 23 points with 9/13 shooting. However, they are two “sideline” players, Austin Reaves e Jarred Vanderbilt (always precious, in the quintet) to lead the Lakers even above by 10 points in the third fraction, which the hosts close at +6. Curry againas in the second quarter – another 5 points in a row for him – however brings the guests back into contact, before the draw at 91 which launches a super balanced finish. The Lakers, however, led the game throughout the game and they are still the ones to extend: they reach +8 but a triple from Curry and one from Thompson immediately close the gap.
The final then is in the sprinte to decide it is an irrepressible Davis: coach Kerr sends Iguodala on him first (2/2 free throws) then Green (AD basket) but the Lakers’ n°3 does not fail in the two decisive possessions. In the end it is 113-105 for Los Angeles the final result, with 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks by Davisthe MVP of the contest even better than the Splash Brothers, who finished with 27 Curry e 22 Thompson (and 9/23 from three overall).