The Oklahoma City Thunder they lost a big game in the play-in race against Phoenix, but won an even bigger one with the gesture that the organization has reserved for his former assistant coach, Monty Williams, today head coach on the bench of the opponents of the evening, the Suns. Over 7 years ago, the February 10, 2016Williams ha tragically lost his wife, Ingrid, in a car accidentwhen he worked as assistant coach Billy Donovan on the OKC bench. And with the Thunder-Suns challenge scheduled on date April 2 – the date of the birthday of Williams’ wife – the hosts have chosen to honor the “presence” of Ingrid Williams leaving the place where she used to sit free to the arena to follow Thunder games. “When I lost my wife this city – and especially this organization – rallied around me and my family in a way I will never forget, and it continues to do so today, thanks to Sam Presti (the GM) and Ayana Lawson (vice president of community services),” the Suns coach said.