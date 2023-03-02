Home Sports NBA, after a month of absence, Steph Curry is ready to return to the field
NBA, after a month of absence, Steph Curry is ready to return to the field

NBA, after a month of absence, Steph Curry is ready to return to the field

At Tatum the duel with Mitchell, 16th in a row Bucks

Led by Antetokounmpo’s 31 points, against Orlando Milwaukee hits the 16th consecutive success, but Boston remains in the wake thanks to the victory over the Cavs marked by the beautiful duel between Tatum (41 points) and Mitchell (44). The derby with the Nets smiles at the Knicks (7th win in a row) while the Lakers clear OKC even without LeBron, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell. Philadelphia takes revenge on Miami, Grizzlies, Pelicans (who duel Ingram-Lillard) and Bulls also win

MILWAUKEE BUCKS-ORLANDO MAGIC 139-117 | It works the three-point shot in casa Bucks, con 26 centers from long distance (seasonal high), and then the Milwaukee’s hitting streak stretches to 16, the longest since the Suns’ 18 start last season. The hosts pull the 52% from the field and over 46% from the arc, with Jrue Holiday a quota 23 con 9 assist e Lopez author of 18 points with 4/5 from three

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo (3/4 long range) participates in the Bucks triple festival, in an evening that once again consecrates him the best of his, author of 31 points on 10/14 shooting in just 28 minutes, with 7 rebounds and 6 assists to complete an almost perfect race. With him on the field, Milwaukee hasn’t lost since January 6

Evening under tone for shooting for Paolo Bancherowhich closes with bad percentages (4/13 from the field0/2 from three) a game of 9 points but try to contribute by impacting the race in a different way – with 7 rebounds, 5 assists and even 2 blocks. Cole Anthony puts in 28 coming off the bench for the Magic, who have them 21 also from Markelle Fultz but that’s not enough

