Home Sports NBA ALL Star 2023, Julius Randle replaces Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shooting contest
Sports

NBA ALL Star 2023, Julius Randle replaces Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shooting contest

by admin
NBA ALL Star 2023, Julius Randle replaces Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shooting contest

The NBA has announced that New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will replace the injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the STARRY 3-Point Contest, which will take place on Saturday, February 18 as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star .

Simons will be unable to participate due to a sprained right ankle.

Quite a questionable choice, given that the former Kentucky player is among the main long-range volume-shooters this season (8 per game) but only scored 33% of his shots.

Randle will participate in the competition alongside snipers of much different caliber such as Dame Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter and Tyler Herro.

See also  Longo Borghini: "A medal dedicated to my family that has always been close to me"

You may also like

Esport-League of Legends: The French women’s competition is...

Michael Beale: Rangers manager admits ‘low probability’ of...

Max Whitlock: Three-time Olympic champion ‘refreshed and reset’...

hunt for two South American talents

Greco-Roman fight between Savic and Ferran Torres- Corriere...

World Championships: Shiffrin leads in the giant, Brignone...

Federica Brignone silver in the giant at the...

Even baseball uniforms will have sponsors

Bologna-Monza: when life can be unfair

between sport and architecture at high altitude –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy