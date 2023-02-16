The NBA has announced that New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will replace the injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the STARRY 3-Point Contest, which will take place on Saturday, February 18 as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star .

Simons will be unable to participate due to a sprained right ankle.

Quite a questionable choice, given that the former Kentucky player is among the main long-range volume-shooters this season (8 per game) but only scored 33% of his shots.

Randle will participate in the competition alongside snipers of much different caliber such as Dame Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter and Tyler Herro.