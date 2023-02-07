The NBA has announced the 3 teams selected by Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event of the next All Star Game which will include 28 players including rookies, sophomores in the NBA and others from the G League.
In the Draft among the 3 NBA legends, Paolo Banchero was selected by Pau Gasol at #1. The Orlando Magic forward will play with talent like Bennedict Mathurin, Scottie Barnes and Jaden Ivey.
Below are the rosters of the 4 teams, with Jason Terry who will coach the G League team.
Team Paul
- Paolo Banchero (Magic)
- Benedict Mathurin (Pacers)
- Jaden Ivey (Pistons)
- Scottie Barnes (Raptors)
- Jose Alvarado (Pelicans)
- Keegan Murray (Kings)
- Andrew Nembhard (Pacers)
Team Deron
- Franz Wagner (Magic)
- Jalen Green (Rockets)
- Alperen Sengun (Rockets)
- Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)
- AJ Griffin (Hawks)
- Bones Hyland (Nuggets)
- Walker Kessler (Jazz)
Team Joakim
- Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)
- Josh Giddey (Thunder)
- Jalen Williams (Thunder)
- Jeremy Sochan (Spurs)
- Quentin Grimes (Knicks)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)
- Jalen Duren (Pistons)
Team G-League
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
