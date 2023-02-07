The NBA has announced the 3 teams selected by Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event of the next All Star Game which will include 28 players including rookies, sophomores in the NBA and others from the G League.

In the Draft among the 3 NBA legends, Paolo Banchero was selected by Pau Gasol at #1. The Orlando Magic forward will play with talent like Bennedict Mathurin, Scottie Barnes and Jaden Ivey.

Below are the rosters of the 4 teams, with Jason Terry who will coach the G League team.

Team Paul

Paolo Banchero (Magic)

Benedict Mathurin (Pacers)

Jaden Ivey (Pistons)

Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

Jose Alvarado (Pelicans)

Keegan Murray (Kings)

Andrew Nembhard (Pacers)

Team Deron

Franz Wagner (Magic)

Jalen Green (Rockets)

Alperen Sengun (Rockets)

Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)

AJ Griffin (Hawks)

Bones Hyland (Nuggets)

Walker Kessler (Jazz)

Team Joakim

Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)

Josh Giddey (Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Thunder)

Jeremy Sochan (Spurs)

Quentin Grimes (Knicks)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)

Jalen Duren (Pistons)

Team G-League

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers