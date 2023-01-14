[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, January 13, 2023]The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today the statistics of the second round of fan voting for the All-Star Game. At present, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers still has the highest number of votes and is temporarily the most popular.

Agence France-Presse reported that this season’s NBA star game will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19. James is likely to catch up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the second star in history with 19 career selections. game player.

According to the latest statistics of votes, James received 4,825,229 votes and is currently the player with the most votes in the Western District. He is very likely to become the captain of the Western District star team for 6 consecutive seasons.

According to the current rules of the NBA All-Star Game, the player with the highest number of votes in the East and West will serve as the captain of the two teams respectively. Therefore, the team led by James may face off against the team captained by Kevin Durant again. Brooklyn Nets star Durant currently ranks first in the Eastern Conference with 4,509,238 votes, even though he is expected to be out for about a month due to a sprained right knee ligament.

The top 3 frontcourt players and the top 2 guards in the East and West will be listed in the starting lineup candidate list. The player with the highest number of votes in the East and West districts will serve as the captain and will be selected from the starting player candidate list to form a team.

In addition to James and his teammate Anthony Davis, the top three frontcourt players in the Western Conference also have Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic who received the most votes.

Durant led the Eastern Conference frontcourt with 4,467,306 votes, but Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was close behind with 4,467,306 votes, while Boston Celtics’ Tatum ( Jayson Tatum passed Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers for third.

Among the Western Conference defenders, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors received the most votes with 3,901,808 votes, followed by Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

The guards of the Eastern Conference are ranked first by the Nets Irving (Kyrie Irving), followed by Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to the regulations of the All-Star Game, fans votes account for 50%, media votes account for 25%, and players votes account for 25%.

