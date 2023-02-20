That Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star Game would be short-lived it could probably have been expected already yesterday, when Jrue Holiday took his place in the “Skills Challenge” together with the other two brothers Thanasis and Alex. The confirmation came after just 20 seconds of the game: after scoring the first two points of the game of stars with an easy dunk, the Milwaukee Bucks star has right away committed a foul to return to the bench, where he got dressed without ever setting foot on the field again. The reason is to be found in the condition of your wrist, injured in the last game of the regular season against the Chicago Bulls during a defensive action: it’s impossible to think about taking risks when the situation doesn’t require it. According to reports from ESPN, the two-time MVP will take advantage of the three-day break to fly to New York and be examined by a specialistto understand what is the best solution to solve the problem and be in the best possible condition for the season finale and, above all, for the playoffs.