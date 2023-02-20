That Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star Game would be short-lived it could probably have been expected already yesterday, when Jrue Holiday took his place in the “Skills Challenge” together with the other two brothers Thanasis and Alex. The confirmation came after just 20 seconds of the game: after scoring the first two points of the game of stars with an easy dunk, the Milwaukee Bucks star has right away committed a foul to return to the bench, where he got dressed without ever setting foot on the field again. The reason is to be found in the condition of your wrist, injured in the last game of the regular season against the Chicago Bulls during a defensive action: it’s impossible to think about taking risks when the situation doesn’t require it. According to reports from ESPN, the two-time MVP will take advantage of the three-day break to fly to New York and be examined by a specialistto understand what is the best solution to solve the problem and be in the best possible condition for the season finale and, above all, for the playoffs.
Giannis’ night as a showman: “I’m a great GM”
However, Antetokounmpo took on the role of captain of one of the two teams showing the more playful side of his character. During the Draft of the two teams, for example, called the name of Ja Morant among the reserves, forgetting, however, that due to Steph Curry’s injury, the Memphis star had been “promoted” to starter, which were chosen after the 14 reserves, causing the laughter of all present. Microphoned by TNT, then he was caught by the cameras while he repeated to himself “I’m a great GM! I’m a great GM!” after a dunk by Morant himself, who he then selected once he arrived in the starters. Although unable to contribute on the pitch, Antetokounmpo took away the satisfaction of win first All-Star Game as captain, after having always been defeated by LeBron James’ team in the two previous experiences. Not surprisingly, in the embrace between the two captains after the match, Giannis said “I finally won one!“, and in commenting on winning the trophy he used the (untranslatable) pun”Winner Winner Chicken Dinner“, often used in video games. At least for one evening, wrist problems can be put aside.