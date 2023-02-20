Home Sports NBA All Star Game, hand injury for LeBron James. VIDEO
Sports

NBA All Star Game, hand injury for LeBron James. VIDEO

by admin
NBA All Star Game, hand injury for LeBron James. VIDEO

NBA

The teams chosen by LeBron and Giannis with the Draft

For the first time, the teams of the All-Star Game were chosen a few minutes before the tap-off of the game, with captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo who split the players like on the pitch. Two memorable moments: Antetokounmpo got confused by calling Ja Morant in the reserves while he was in the starting lineup, and Nikola Jokic ‘picked’ himself to avoid being last in the lineup. Here are all the picks in order

1. TEAM GIANNIS (riserva): DAMIAN LILLARD, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

2. TEAM LEBRON (riserva): ANTHONY EDWARDS, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

3. TEAM GIANNIS (riserva): JRUE HOLIDAY, MILWAUKEE BUCKS

See also  Meta VR concert marketing overturned, poor user experience, lack of meaning of live broadcast_Venues_Foo_Quest

You may also like

Roma-Verona 1-0: video, gol e highlights

now it’s Emergency, the situation and the risks...

A 15-year-old boy has a “swordsman” dream and...

Rome: eye suture surgery for Abraham – Calcio

Premier League: Manchester City draws with Arsenal and...

Solbakken takes the Giallorossi to the Champions League...

Chaos and carnage is all part of the...

Refresh the best record in league team history...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Genesis invitational: Rahm takes the trophy and Woods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy