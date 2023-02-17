Nothing gets NBA fans to their feet like a dunk or a 3-pointer.

And dunks and 3-pointers will be on display at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend on Saturday in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz. The 72nd All-Star Game will be held Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

All-Star Saturday Night is a fun way for bettors to get in on the action as the NBA showcases the skills of some of the top players, so let’s take a look at all the odds and an expert’s picks (via FOX Bet):

NBA All-Star Saturday Night odds

Rising Stars Tournament

Team Deron: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Team Pau: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Team Joakim: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Team Jason: +400 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: +350 (Bet Boost, bet $10 to win $55 total)

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tyrese HaliburtonIndiana Pacers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Julius Randle, New York Knicks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Dunk contest

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers: +150 (Bet Boost, bet $10 to win $30)

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets: +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks: +400 (bet $10 to win $50)

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET Sunday, TBS

Point spread: Team LeBron -3 (Team LeBron favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Team Giannis covers)

Moneyline: Team LeBron -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Team Giannis +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 324.5 points scored by both teams combined

All-Star Game MVP

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, Team: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Paul George, LA Clippers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Years Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Julius Randle, New York Knicks: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings: +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers are the betting favorites in the 3-point contest, and it’s no surprise why.

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, has made 2,334 3-pointers in his 11-year career. Hield leads the league in made 3-pointers (230) this season by a wide margin.

Forward Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, son of the No. 1 pick of the 2000 NBA Draft, was the favorite in the dunk contest.

Until Friday, when Mac Mania took over.

Intriguing dunk contestant Mac McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard who is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats of the G League, zoomed past Martin to become the pre-contest favorite.

McClung became the first G League player chosen for the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in January. The former Texas Tech star rose to fame in high school for his dunking videos on YouTube.

McClung has vowed to do two dunks never seen before in competition.

The Rising Stars Challenge will be held Saturday. Teams coached by retired All-Stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will compete along with a squad of G League stars coached by Jason Terry, the 2009 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Team Pau has Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, this season’s No. 1 overall pick. Team Deron features Franz Wagner, Banchero’s teammate with the Magic. Team Mobley has Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey, renowned for his skills with the inbounds pass.

FOX Bet Trading Operations Senior Manager Dylan Brossman discussed the All-Star Weekend betting action with us. He said bettors have spread out their play among the eight entrants in the 3-point contest, but he likes a player who will have the crowd behind him.

“We’ve seen pretty balanced action on the eight contestants thus far,” Brossman said. “Our biggest liability, however, lies with Tyrese Haliburton, who is shooting 39.9% from deep this season. Haliburton at +750 has the second-longest odds behind only Julius Randle (+1000).

“I like Lauri Markkanen at +475 to perform well and bring home the title, making it back-to-back years that a big has won the event, joining Karl-Anthony Towns in 2022.”

Brossman said bettors have been all over McClung to win the dunk contest, but he likes the son of a former NBA star to wow the judges.

“We’ve seen significant action on McClung since posting our dunk contest odds,” Brossman said. “As of Friday evening, we have 80% of bets and 59% of money on the shortest contestant in the field. As a result, we’ve trimmed him significantly to +100 from his opening price of +200 (currently Bet Boosted to +150).

“McClung will certainly be a crowd favorite, but I expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to put up a few 50s as well – he would be my pick to win it all.”

PICK: Lauri Markkanen (+475 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $57.50 total) to win 3-point contest

PICK: Kenyon Martin Jr. (+250 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $35 total) to win dunk contest

Are you ready to get in on the action for All-Star Weekend? Head over to FOX Bet and check out the action.

