The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Salt Lake City, USA from the 17th to the 19th. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Giannis Team defeated Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ Team LeBron 184-175 in the All-Star Game, Giannis’ Tatum was elected most valuable Player.

The All-Star Weekend was held at the “Smart Home Arena”, the home of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. In the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, short track speed skater Yang Yang won the first gold medal in China‘s Winter Olympics in this venue. .

At the beginning of the All-Star Game that day, the two teams launched a gorgeous offensive battle. Stars such as Morant and Lillard presented dunks and ultra-long three-pointers one after another. The Giannis team led 99:92 to end the first half. In the third quarter, Tatum ushered in an explosion. He hit seven three-pointers in a single quarter and scored 27 points, which set a record for a single quarter in the All-Star Game. In the final quarter, Lillard made a winning three-pointer to help Giannis win the final victory.

In the whole game, Tatum hit 10 three-pointers and scored 55 points and 10 rebounds. While scoring a single-game scoring record in the All-Star Game, he also won his first Most Valuable Player Award in the All-Star Game. Brown had a Team LeBron-high 35 points and 14 rebounds.

The NBA All-Star Weekend also held a skill contest, a three-point contest, a slam dunk contest and a rookie contest. Three-man Utah team wins skills contest; Portland Trail Blazers’ Lillard narrowly wins three-point contest by one point; 76ers’ McClung wins slam dunk contest; Rookie Game champion Belongs to Gasol.