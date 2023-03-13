Home Sports NBA and NBPA discuss minimum number of games to “contest” for individual awards
NBA and NBPA discuss minimum number of games to "contest" for individual awards

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports on a point currently under discussion between the NBA and NBPA for the purposes of the next collective agreement: the establishment of a minimum number of regular season games to be played in order to be “eligible” to win an individual award in the course of a season.

There is already such a rule for an award: in order to win the title of top scorer – awarded to the best points average – a player must play at least 58 games during a season.

