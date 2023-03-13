Shams Charania of The Athletic reports on a point currently under discussion between the NBA and NBPA for the purposes of the next collective agreement: the establishment of a minimum number of regular season games to be played in order to be “eligible” to win an individual award in the course of a season.

There is already such a rule for an award: in order to win the title of top scorer – awarded to the best points average – a player must play at least 58 games during a season.