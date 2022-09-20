Original title: NBA and players union discuss new matters in collective bargaining agreement, which is expected to allow 18-year-old high school students to draft

On September 20, Beijing time, according to a report by well-known basketball reporter Shams, the NBA league and the players union are seriously discussing new matters in the collective bargaining agreement, including allowing 18-year-old high school students to participate in the draft.

According to the source, the discussion of the new labor agreement mainly includes the following points. One is that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are expected to reach an agreement to relax the minimum age limit for the NBA draft from 19 to 18, clearing the way for high school students who want to enter the NBA.

Another is the harsher luxury tax penalty. Some team executives said that this may be the biggest problem that the new collective bargaining agreement needs to solve.

Also, the NBA and the NBPA are discussing a new mental health report that would allow players to classify mental health issues as an equal to physical injuries. This is an unprecedented advance in professional sports in the US, and this new move also allows players to focus on mental health issues.

Regarding the emphasis on civility among players and fans, the NBPA and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will issue a joint statement emphasizing civility among players, fans, the league, the union and everyone around them. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





